Dry, warm weather expected for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Fair and warm weather conditions are expected over the Chinese New Year holiday period, with temperatures between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Feb 1).

The Met Service said in its weather outlook that the dry and warm weather experienced in late January is expected to continue in the first two weeks of February.

Advertisement

However, localised short thundery showers can still be expected in the afternoon on four to six days during this period.

“The rainfall for the first fortnight of February 2019 is expected to be near-normal,” it added.

Daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days, though it may rise to a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on days when there is little to no rainfall.

“Climatologically, February is the driest month of the year,” said the Met Service.

Advertisement