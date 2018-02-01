Dry, warm weather expected for first half of February: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Dry, warm and occasionally windy weather conditions are expected for the first half of February, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Thursday (Feb 1).

Singapore will be experiencing the "dry phase" of the northeast monsoon season, said the Met Service, with rainfall expected to be below normal.

"Compared with the very wet weather experienced in January, the first half of February is forecast to be relatively dry with some warm days," it added.



For three to five days, short thundery showers are expected in the afternoons.



A weak monsoon surge is also expected to bring "windy conditions with passing showers and cooler temperatures" on a few days.

The cooler temperatures can be expected during windy or rainy days with daily minimum temperatures ranging between 23 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, said the Met Service.

It added that daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius on a few days.

