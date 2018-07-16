Dry, warm weather to continue for rest of July: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The dry and warm weather experienced in the first two weeks of July is expected to continue for the rest of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (Jul 16).

During the second half of July, daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius, the Met Service said.

Advertisement

However, on days with little or no rain, the daily temperature could reach a high of around 35 degrees Celsius, it added.

For the next two weeks, short thundery showers are expected on three to five days, mainly in the late morning and early afternoon.

In addition, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds are likely between the predawn hours and early morning for one or two days.

Rainfall for the rest of the July is expected to be below normal over many parts of Singapore.

Advertisement