Former head of Dulwich College Shanghai charged with taking illegal drugs in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A former head of Dulwich College Shanghai was charged in court on Tuesday (Jul 23) with taking illegal drugs in Singapore.

British citizen Damien Michael Charnock is facing five charges, including two counts of being in possession of Class A drugs, two counts of consuming illegal drugs, and one count of having glass utensils used in connection with the drugs.

According to the charge sheets, the 60-year-old is accused of taking both methamphetamine and MDMA on Mar 5 this year.

Charnock is also said to have been in possession of both drugs and drug utensils at around 9.10pm while at Balmoral Road in Singapore.

Responding to queries from CNA, Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong confirmed that Charnock was the head of college from August 2014 to September 2017.

He is currently not employed by Dulwich College International Group, it added.

If convicted, Charnock could be sentenced to a 10-year jail term, fined S$2,000, or both for each charge of consuming and possessing controlled drugs.

For the fifth charge of being in possession of drug utensils, he faces a S$10,000 fine, three years' jail, or both if convicted.

Charnock is due back in court on Aug 20.