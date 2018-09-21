Dunman High, River Valley High to accept O-Level students from other schools

SINGAPORE: Two more schools will participate in the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) from next year - Dunman High School and River Valley High School.

This means that both schools will accept GCE O-Level students from other secondary schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced in a press release on Friday (Sep 21).

Both schools offer the six-year Integrated Programme (IP) that leads to GCE A-Level exams, but currently do not admit GCE O-Level students from other secondary schools into their junior college (JC) levels.



"(Dunman High School and River Valley High School) are the final two IP schools that will participate in the JAE, joining all other IP schools to admit GCE O-Level students into their JC levels," said MOE.



They join Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Eunoia JC, Hwa Chong Institution, National Junior College, Raffles Institution, Temasek Junior College and Victoria Junior College.

The move is part of "ongoing efforts to encourage greater diversity in our schools", the ministry said.



"O-Level students interested in the JC route will have two more schools to choose from," it added. "This will also provide more opportunities for the current students in both schools to interact and experience school life with more students at the junior college level."