Former Jurong Shipyard manager gets jail, fine for taking bribes to advance business interests

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to 34 months' jail for corruption offences, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Thursday (Feb 13).

The man, Li Chaoyun, who was employed by Jurong Shipyard at the time of the offence was also fined S$956,600.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigations by the CPIB revealed that from 2011 to 2014, Li took bribes from Tam Yit Ngor, who was Director of Newair Engineering Group, in return for advancing the business interests of Newair with Jurong Shipyard.

For her part, Tam, a 41-year-old Singapore permanent resident, was sentenced to 30 months' jail.



In 2011, Li and Tam set up Newair, a manufacturing company that supplies heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products. Tam was assigned director of the company together with Li’s wife, Liu Li.

Li and Tam used Newair to get business from Jurong Shipyard using Li who was then a section manager of the HVAC sub-unit at JSPL's engineering department. The duo introduced and recommended Newair to Jurong Shipyard as a supplier for HVAC products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This resulted in a total sales volume of approximately S$34,200,000 from 2011 to 2014.

In return, Tam gave a total of approximately S$960,000 in bribes to Li, which came in the form of Newair’s shares, cash monies and cheques that were issued to Liu.

Li and Tam were first charged in court on Apr 28, 2016 for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. They were convicted on Aug 7, 2018.



“The giving or receiving of bribes to advance business interests is an unfair and illegal practice. Individuals should never resort to such corrupt means,” CPIB said.

Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to 5 years or to both.

