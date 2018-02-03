Duo suspected of cheating by impersonation arrested

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman suspected of cheating by impersonation have been arrested, police said on Saturday (Feb 3).

A store reported on Dec 13, 2017 that someone had redeemed gift vouchers using e-vouchers that were later found to be invalid, authorities said in a news release.

Following investigations, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division arrested the duo at Rivervale Crescent on Thursday.

"They were found in possession of several identity cards including forged identity cards," said police.

They added that both the suspects could be involved in a series of cheating by impersonation incidents, using the forged cards to apply for handphone lines with telecommunications companies.

The suspects will be charged in court on Saturday for conspiracy to commit cheating by impersonation. If convicted, they may be jailed up to five years, fined or both, authorities said.

Advertisement