5 arrested for buying duty-unpaid cigarettes from online sellers

SINGAPORE: Five people have been arrested for buying duty-unpaid cigarettes from online sellers, said Singapore Customs on Monday (Dec 28).

The two Malaysians and three Chinese nationals were arrested for possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes in a two-week operation beginning Dec 9.

A total of 38 cartons and 74 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized in the operation, Singapore Customs said in the Facebook post.

"Following the arrests of several online peddlers, Singapore Customs officers swiftly mounted follow-up operations ... on their buyers," it said.

One of the online buyers arrested for possession and storing of duty-unpaid cigarettes at his workplace locker. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Customs)

In one of the cases, three Singaporeans were also arrested for obstruction of duty, said Singapore Customs.

They had tried to help one of the offenders remove and hide the cigarettes in a car boot before officers conducted checks on the offender's locker, said the authority.

Investigations are still ongoing.

"Enforcement action does not stop with the arrest of peddlers of duty-unpaid cigarettes," said Singapore Customs.