Contraband cigarettes found after car breaks down at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Thousands of packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in a car that broke down at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (Dec 3), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

ICA said its officers "sensed something amiss" about the Singapore-registered car after it broke down at the arrival area.

Further checks revealed an assortment of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in various parts of the car, the authority said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Pictures provided by ICA showed cigarettes stuffed in the front bumper, dashboard and rear side panels of the vehicle.

In total, 183 cartons and 973 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the Singapore-registered car, ICA said.

A 37-year-old Singaporean man has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation. The vehicle may also be forfeited, ICA said.

"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," said ICA.

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, goods and vehicles so as to safeguard Singapore’s security."