Two people caught smuggling cigarettes, e-cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint

A total of 104 cartons and 290 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes as well as nine boxes of e-cigarettes were uncovered. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)
SINGAPORE: Two Malaysians were caught trying to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes and e-cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint on Wednesday (Sep 4).

A total of 104 cartons and 290 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found, along with nine boxes of e-cigarettes, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Duty-unpaid cigarettes and e-cigarettes concealed in the spare tyre compartment
Duty-unpaid cigarettes and e-cigarettes concealed in the spare tyre compartment. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

The contraband was hidden in various parts of a Singapore-registered car, including the spare tyre compartment, seats and modified backrest compartments.

The case involving the two suspects - a 39-year-old female driver and her 38-year-old male companion - has been handed to the Singapore Customs and Health Sciences Authority for further investigations, said ICA.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within modified backrest compartments.
Duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within modified backrest compartments. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

"The vehicle used in the commission of the offence is also liable to be forfeited," ICA added.

