More than 1,000 packets of contraband cigarettes found in car tyres at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A total of 1,127 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes have been found hidden in the tyres of two cars at Woodlands Checkpoint, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Aug 22).

The contraband was discovered on Aug 19 and 20, in two separate cases.

Two Malaysian men, aged 19 and 35, were referred to Singapore Customs for investigations, said ICA.



The Malaysia-registered car used to carry 585 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

In both cases, the duty-unpaid cigarettes were found wrapped in plastic trunking and tape, and concealed within the tyres of the cars.



(Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

Authorities conducted checks after noticing anomalies in the spare tyres and the scanned images of the cars.



A total of 585 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from a Malaysia-registered car, while 542 packets were found in a Singapore-registered car.



"These methods of concealment are a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill-intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," said ICA in a Facebook post.



"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles so as to safeguard Singapore’s security."