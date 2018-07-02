More than 7,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A total of 7,484 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from two Malaysia-registered cargo trucks at Tuas Checkpoint last Thursday (Jun 28).

The first truck was directed for checks at about 2am, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a news release on Monday.

It added that duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in black polythene boxes which were hidden under the floorboard of the truck.

Less than an hour later, at 2.50am, cartons of cigarettes were found hidden in the same manner, in another unladen cargo truck.



The duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed under the floorboard of the trucks. (Photo: ICA)

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to more than S$750,000, said ICA.



It added that the two truck drivers, Malaysian men aged 35 and 42, were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigations. The vehicles may also be forfeited.



"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," said the authority.

