E-bike rider gets 5 weeks' jail for beating red light, punching elderly pedestrian

SINGAPORE: An e-bike rider who whizzed past an elderly pedestrian while beating a red light, then punched him even after he fell to the ground, was on Wednesday (May 2) sentenced to five weeks in jail.

Yue Kim Ming, 63, was riding his e-bike along Hougang Avenue 7 on May 18 last year at around 9.30pm at a speed of 30 to 40kmh, the court heard. The maximum speed for e-bikes by law is 25kmh.

When Yue beat the red light at a traffic junction, he sounded his horn repeatedly at pedestrians Mr Kei Kwee Siang, 69, and his wife, who were crossing while the light was in their favour.

Mr Kei was unable to move out of his way in time. While Yue was passing by, Mr Kei raised his hands in reflex in order to prevent the plastic bag he was holding from hitting the rider.

Yue then got off his e-bike and accused Mr Kei of hitting him. He punched Mr Kei on his face and chest, causing him to fall down, then continued hitting him while the elderly man was on the ground. Mr Kei tried to protect himself, and his wife tried to intervene, but Yue did not stop his assault.

Eventually, two passers-by helped Mr Kei. According to medical reports, he suffered injuries on his forehead, near his eye and pain in his upper chest.

Mr Kei's daughter posted his photo on social media to appeal for help in identifying her father's assailant. (Photo: Facebook/Hui Ying)

The prosecution asked for a jail term of seven weeks, describing Yue’s attack as “persistent and violent”.

In mitigation, Yue's lawyer said that his client had offered a letter of apology, to pay for medical bills, and also S$1,000 in compensation for the victim’s injuries. He said the compensation was rejected, and that the S$10,000 requested in medical fees were not related to the incident.

Yue could have been jailed up to two years and fined for hurting Mr Kei. He could have also been jailed a maximum of six months and fined up to S$2,500 for committing a rash act.