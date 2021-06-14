E-bike, e-scooter riders must pass online theory test, be certified from Jan 1

SINGAPORE: From Jan 1, 2022, all users of power-assisted bicycles and e-scooters must pass an online theory test before they are able to ride on cycling paths and, for power-assisted bicycles, on roads, said Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Jun 14).

"This will improve awareness of active mobility rules, code of conduct and safe riding practices, in support of a safe and sustainable active mobility landscape," said LTA in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mandatory tests for e-bike as well as e-scooter riders will open for registration on Jun 30.

The e-bike test will comprise 40 multiple-choice questions to be completed in 40 minutes, while the e-scooter test will have 30 multiple-choice questions with 30 minutes to complete them.

Test-takers must score at least 80 per cent to pass, after which they will get a digital certificate with no expiry date.

From Jan 1, they will be required to show the certificate when requested by enforcement officers. A transition period of six months until Dec 31 will be provided for riders to complete the test before enforcement kicks in, said LTA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We encourage riders to register and obtain the test certificates as soon as possible, once the test is made available on Jun 30, 2021," added LTA.

TEST FEE, REGISTRATION

The test will cost S$10 for each attempt. Those who register for the test from Jun 30 to Sep 30 will pay a discounted fee of S$5, with one free re-attempt should they fail the first try.

Advertisement

They can be accessed at Singapore Polytechnic's Professional and Adult Continuing Education Academy's website.

The tests as well as e-handbooks for the tests' preparation will be available in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

To take the test, riders must register for an account on the theory test portal using their SingPass at least a day before taking the test.

Test-takers must be at least 16 years old, the minimum age required for using such active mobility devices.

Those younger than 16 can ride an e-scooter under adult supervision, and the supervising adult will need to have passed the test, said LTA.