2 illegally modified e-bikes impounded by LTA in Bedok

SINGAPORE: Two illegally modified power-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, were impounded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) during an operation in Bedok town centre on Tuesday night (Jan 30).

The bicycles did not have a valid LTA seal and were illegally modified with a throttle, LTA said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The riders are assisting LTA with investigations, it added.

During the operation, LTA officers also issued brochures to 35 users of e-bikes and other personal mobility devices to help them adopt safe riding habits and follow the rules, the post said.

From Thursday, all e-bikes must be registered and affixed with a valid LTA seal. Those caught keeping or using an unregistered e-bike or one without a valid number plate can be fined up to S$2,000 and jailed up to three months.

More than 13,000 e-bikes have been registered so far, according to LTA.

Users of e-bikes with orange seals can register online on the One Motoring website. Users of e-bikes with blue seals will not be allowed to register.

“LTA will continue to step up enforcement efforts,” it said.