E-cigarette paraphernalia found in container of rice at Woodlands Checkpoint: ICA

SINGAPORE: E-cigarette paraphernalia was found hidden in a container of cooked white rice at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Apr 18), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

ICA shared a photo on Facebook of what appeared to be bottles of juice - a liquid that contains nicotine - taped together and covered with rice in a blue container.

The container was found in the storage compartment of a Malaysia-registered motorcycle, said the authority.

“Further checks on the motorcyclist’s sling bag revealed more e-cigarette accessories, such as cartridges and cables,” it said, adding that the case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for investigation.

“These methods of concealment are a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people (with) ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore,” ICA said.

“The ICA will continue to conduct security checks to prevent smuggling attempts.”

The buying, using and possessing of tobacco products like e-cigarettes is illegal in Singapore.



