Teenager investigated for cheating online shoppers: Police

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old boy is being investigated for his suspected involvement in a series of online cheating cases, said the Singapore Police Force on Friday (Feb 22).



Several victims had responded to an online advertisement purportedly selling branded shoes. They made payments via bank transfers but did not receive the shoes and were unable to contact the seller, said the police.

Advertisement

The victims made police reports last December.

The teenager is believed to have been involved in at least four cases of online cheating amounting to S$890, said the police.

Investigations are ongoing.



Advertisement

Advertisement

E-commerce scams have been on the rise, according to latest statistics released by the police on Wednesday.

Figures showed that the total amount cheated in e-commerce scams increased to about S$1.9 million in 2018, up from S$1.4 million the year before.



Police advised online shoppers to check the seller's track record, and to buy only from reputable vendors.

For scam-related advice, the public may call the anti-scam helpline at 1800 722 6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg.