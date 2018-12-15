Police investigating 22 suspects for scams, forgery involving more than S$200,000

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating 22 people for e-commerce scams and commercial crimes where victims were cheated of more than S$200,000.

The suspects, aged between 17 and 68, were hauled up in a four-day operation that ended on Thursday, said the police in a news release on Saturday (Dec 15).

Fifteen of the suspects allegedly allowed their bank accounts to be used by criminals to facilitate e-commerce scams, said the police.

These include scams touting the sale of attraction tickets, concert tickets and electronic products on popular shopping platforms such as Carousell.

Those convicted of cheating faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. The offence of money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of S$500,000.

The other seven suspects are being investigated for forgery for the purpose of cheating. Those convicted of the offence face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

“The police take a serious view against persons involved in scams and frauds, and will not let up in our efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim.

Authorities also reminded the public to be alert to avoid falling victim to online scams.

For instance, shoppers should be wary of online advertisements offering items at cheap prices that sound too good to be true.

"Do not buy on impulse. Read the reviews of the seller before committing to a purchase," said the police.

"Scammers may use a local bank account or provide a copy of an NRIC/driver’s licence to make you believe that they are genuine sellers. Do not fall for it!"



For scam-related advice, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688.