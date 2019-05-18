More than 20 e-scooter, e-bike riders caught flouting rules in Punggol

SINGAPORE: More than 20 electric scooter and electric bicycle riders were caught flouting the rules in Punggol on Friday night (May 17).

The errant riders were caught speeding and using non-compliant devices, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Saturday. Eleven devices were seized, including one that weighed close to 60kg – three times the limit.

Advertisement

The rider was also speeding at 30kmh, LTA said.

The speed limit for e-scooters and e-bikes is 10kmh on footpaths and 25kmh on shared paths. The devices’ weight also cannot exceed 20kg to reduce the risk of serious injuries in cases of collision.

More than 60 plainclothes officers – including some from the Singapore Police Force and National Parks Board – were involved in the enforcement operation, one of LTA’s largest in Punggol.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers also stopped a group of riders who failed to display identification and registration marks on their devices. Under the regulations, e-bikes are required to be registered and affixed with a number plate. E-scooters have until Jul 1 this year to be registered.

As of Apr 30, more than 70,000 e-scooters have been registered, LTA said.



A total of 3,700 active mobility offences were recorded between May 1 last year and Apr 30 this year, LTA said.

About half of the offences were of non-compliant devices, it added. Another 20 per cent were of riders speeding, riding recklessly and or using their devices on roads.

“We will not tolerate those who disregard public safety and have been ramping up our enforcement efforts,” LTA said in its post.



