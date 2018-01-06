E-scooter falls onto van, cracking windscreen

SINGAPORE: The windscreen of a van was damaged after an e-scooter fell onto the vehicle, according to a video circulating online on Saturday (Jan 6).



In the video, a van is seen driving out of a multi-storey carpark when an e-scooter fell and cracked the vehicle's windscreen. The driver was not injured.







Driver Jason Yu told Channel NewsAsia that the damage cost S$2,500 to fix.

The e-scooter was also damaged in the incident, with its handlebars and several other components dislodged.

Mr Yu said that no one claimed the e-scooter after the incident and that he had called the police immediately.



According to the police, the incident took place on Dec 30 at about 8am outside Block 165A, Teck Whye Crescent.

The police have classified it as a case of rash act and investigations are ongoing.