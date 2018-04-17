E-scooter rider 'knocks down' elderly woman before speeding off, police investigating

SINGAPORE: An elderly woman was left with a cut on the nose and bruises on her hip and leg after she was "knocked down" by an electric scooter rider, said her daughter, who is appealing for witnesses to the accident to come forward.

Both the rider and 65-year-old Madam Lee fell to the ground leaving her injured, said her daughter Ms Sharon Sim in a Facebook post.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened on Tuesday afternoon (Apr 17) at Block 538 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.



Mdm Lee was going to pick up her granddaughter from the childcare centre and was meeting her husband, Mr Edwin Sim, downstairs.



She was walking out of the lift when the e-scooter hit her from behind, Ms Sim said.

Five Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students who were in the area bought plasters from a nearby shop and helped Mdm Lee by applying one on her wound.

"Mum grabbed (the) rider to prevent him from escaping but he rode away quickly," Ms Sim said in the post on Tuesday evening. "Dad gave chase and last saw rider riding towards (the) junction of Avenue 3 where Ang Mo Kio Police Station is located."

The students asked Mdm Lee if she would like to make a police report but she refused as she wanted to pick her granddaughter, Ms Sim told Channel NewsAsia, calling the students "very helpful".



She was "shaken" by the incident and her blood pressure has "spiked", said Ms Sim, who only found out about the incident when her parents picked her up from work later.

Ms Sim said in her post that the male rider was wearing a full face helmet, a red and black T-shirt and three-quarter length jeans. Police confirmed that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.





