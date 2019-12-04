E-scooter users will have to pass theory test, be at least 16 years old to ride on cycling paths

SINGAPORE: E-scooter riders will have to pass a theory test and be at least 16 years old to use the device on cycling paths.



This comes after the Government accepted all recommendations put forward by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday (Dec 4).



No start date has been announced for the implementation of the new regulations.



The recommendations are:



Third-party liability insurance: Businesses to procure mandatory third-party liability insurance to cover e-scooter users who ride in the course of work, and to prepare the industry and community to move towards mandatory insurance for all e-scooter users.

The requirement will be extended to cover all other active mobility device users, including users of bicycles, power-assisted bicycles (PABs), and personal mobility aids (PMAs).

Theory test: To mandate a theory test requirement for e-scooter users, prior to being allowed to ride on cycling paths.

The Government accepts the recommendation and will extend this to PAB users who ride on cycling paths and the roads.

Minimum age: To impose a minimum age requirement of 16 years to use an e-scooter on cycling paths. Those below the age of 16 can continue to use e-scooters under adult supervision.

Use of mobile phone: To disallow the use of mobile phones when riding an active mobility device on public paths, unless the mobile phone is mounted or used in a hands-free manner. This will also cover active mobility devices used on roads.

Code of Conduct for all path users: To introduce a Code of Conduct for all path users on how to share paths safely. The current Code of Conduct which focuses on device users will be expanded to include guidelines to encourage pedestrians to keep left, keep to footpaths, and for all path users to be alert to their surroundings.

The panel, which was set up in 2015 to look at regulations governing the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs), bicycles and other equipment, submitted its recommendations to Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan in September.



The Ministry of Transport said the Government will work with the panel to implement these recommendations.

E-scooters were banned from Singapore's footpaths on Nov 5, with offenders facing fines of up to S$2,000 and jail time of up to three months once the ban is strictly enforced from 2020.



There will be an advisory period until Dec 31, during which errant users will be given warnings, to allow e-scooter riders time to adjust.

The ban followed a rise in the number of accidents involving e-scooters, including a fatal collision involving an elderly cyclist in September.

