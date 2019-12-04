E-scooter users will have to pass theory test, be at least 16 years old to ride on cycling paths

SINGAPORE: New restrictions on the use of electric scooters in Singapore will come into place after the Government said on Wednesday (Dec 4) it has accepted all recommendations put forward by a panel studying the use of the devices.

No start date has been announced for the implementation of the new regulations, which include a minimum age of 16 for e-scooter users to ride on cycling paths. Those under the age of 16 will have to be supervised by adults.

They will also have to pass a theory test, which will be extended to electric bicycle users before they are allowed to ride on cycling paths and the roads.

Businesses will have to obtain third-party liability insurance to cover e-scooter users who ride in the course of their work. This is in preparation for a move towards mandatory insurance for all e-scooter users, the Ministry of Transport said.

Businesses will also have to ensure that its other active mobility device users, including bicycles, e-bikes and personal mobility aids such as motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters, are covered by third-party liability insurance.



All active mobility users will be barred from using mobile phones while riding on both cycling paths and roads, unless the phone is mounted or used in a hands-free manner.

The current code of conduct focusing on device users will be expanded to include guidelines to encourage pedestrians to keep left, keep to footpaths, and for all path users to be alert to their surroundings.



The Active Mobility Advisory Panel was set up in 2015 to look at regulations governing the use of personal mobility devices, bicycles and other equipment. It submitted its recommendations to Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan in September.



The Government will work with the panel to implement the new regulations, said the transport ministry.



The new regulations come after e-scooters were banned from Singapore's footpaths on Nov 5, with offenders facing fines of up to S$2,000 and jail time of up to three months once the ban is strictly enforced from 2020.



The ban followed a rise in the number of accidents involving e-scooters, including a fatal collision involving an elderly cyclist in September.

