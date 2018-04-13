Boy taken to hospital after e-scooter knocks him down near Punggol Park

SINGAPORE: A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital after an e-scooter crashed into him near Punggol Park on Thursday (Apr 12) evening.

Eyewitness Mr Su told Channel 8 News that he was jogging in the area when he saw a crowd gathering in the distance. When he approached the scene, he said he saw blood on the rider's hands and the e-scooter was damaged.



"The boy was crying very badly. It seems he was in a lot of pain and his family members were comforting him," he said, adding that he believed the boy had been hit on the back of his head.

The rider was a middle-aged man, and he apologised to the boy's family members, he said.



"For the e-scooter to be damaged, the impact must have been great," Mr Su added.

A crowd of more than 10 people had gathered, and one of them called for an ambulance, he said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at a park connector behind the Riversails condominium at about 7pm. The boy was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, it added.

The police said they were alerted to a case of negligent act causing hurt at 470A Upper Serangoon Crescent. The boy was conscious when taken to the hospital, they said, adding that investigations are ongoing.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the rider has not been arrested.