Police appeal for information on e-scooter rider who hit elderly woman at Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: Police on Wednesday (Apr 18) sent out photos of an electric scooter rider who had hit and injured an elderly woman in an appeal for information on the incident.

Police said they were looking for the man to "assist with investigations into a case of rash act causing hurt which occurred at Blk 538 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5".

The photos show the rider wearing a black full-face helmet, a black long-sleeved t-shirt, knee-length pants and slippers. He was also carrying a red and black haversack.



The incident on Tuesday left Madam Lee, 65, with a cut on her nose and bruises on her hip and leg.

Police have released a photo of the e-scooter rider who had hit an elderly woman at Blk 538 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Madam Lee was walking out of a lift when the rider crashed into her from behind, causing her to fall to the ground, her daughter Ms Sharon Sim had told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday.

The rider sped off while five Institute of Technical Education students who were nearby helped Madam Lee. The students had bought plasters for Madam Lee and pasted one on her wound.



Ms Sim had shared the story on Facebook on Tuesday in the hope of locating the rider.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.





