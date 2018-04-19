E-scooter rider taken to hospital after accident near Kembangan MRT station

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old electric scooter rider was taken to hospital on Tuesday (Apr 17) after a collision involving a car in front of Kembangan MRT station along Sims Avenue East.

The police said they were alerted at 12.50pm to the accident along Sims Avenue East towards New Upper Changi Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched an ambulance, and the rider was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands the rider was crossing the road on his e-scooter when the incident happened, and that he subsequently suffered cuts to his head.

Photos of the accident circulating online showed an e-scooter under the front wheel of a black Lexus, with the car’s windscreen shattered.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The incident comes amid a recent spate of e-scooter accidents. Also on Tuesday, an elderly woman was left with a cut and bruises after being knocked down by an e-scooter rider in Ang Mo Kio.

The day before, an elderly e-scooter rider was taken to hospital after an accident in Yishun involving an SBS Transit bus.