E-scooter rider dies after losing control of device along Tanah Merah Coast Road

SINGAPORE: An e-scooter rider died after he lost control of his device along Tanah Merah Coast Road on Tuesday morning (Sep 24).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 3.45am.

The man was taken to Changi General Hospital and was later pronounced dead at 6.20am, said police on Friday.



“Preliminary investigations suggest that the man was injured after he lost control while riding an e-scooter,” police added.

Investigations are ongoing.



This is the second death due to an accident involving a personal mobility device (PMD) this week.

An elderly cyclist died on Wednesday after being seriously hurt in a crash with an e-scooter. The 20-year-old e-scooter rider was arrested.

According to the Land Transport Authority, the rider's unregistered e-scooter was non-compliant and should not have been used on public paths.



Authorities have been looking at regulations to govern the use of PMDs as the devices have gained popularity in recent years.

On Friday, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel submitted a recommendation that e-scooter riders will have to pass a mandatory theory test and be at least 16 years old to use the device on public paths.

