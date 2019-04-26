E-scooter rider killed in bus accident in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: An electric scooter rider died after an accident involving a bus in Woodlands on Friday morning (Apr 26).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Woodlands Avenue 6 at around 9am.

The rider, a 39-year-old woman, was unconscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where she subsequently died of her injuries.

The bus driver, 60, is assisting in police investigations.



The accident happened near Block 680 Woodlands Avenue 6. (Photo: Fann Sim)

A CNA reporter at the scene near Block 680 said the e-scooter rider was pinned under the back wheel of the bus.

Photos of the scene show SCDF officers tending to the victim while members of the public watched on.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the bus driver was arrested based on information from the police. The police have since clarified that he is assisting with police investigations.

