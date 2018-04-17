E-scooter rider 'knocks down' elderly woman, before speeding off

SINGAPORE: An elderly woman was left with a cut on the nose and bruises on her hip and leg after she was "knocked down" by an electric scooter rider, says her daughter, who is appealing for witnesses to the accident to come forward.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday (Apr 17) afternoon at Blk 538 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, caused both the rider and 65-year-old Mdm Lee to fall onto the ground, leaving her injured, said a Facebook post by her daughter, Ms Sharon Sim.



Madam Lee was going to pick up her granddaughter from the childcare centre and was meeting her husband, Mr Edwin Sim, downstairs.



She was walking out of the lift when the e-scooter hit her from behind, Ms Sim said.

Five Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students who were in the area bought plasters from a nearby shop and helped Madam Lee by applying one on her wound.

"Mum grabbed (the) rider to prevent him from escaping but he rode away quickly," Ms Sim said in the post on Tuesday evening. "Dad gave chase and last saw rider riding towards (the) junction of Avenue 3 where Ang Mo Kio Police Station is located."

The students asked Madam Lee if she would like to make a police report but Madam Lee refused as she wanted to pick her granddaughter, Ms Sim told Channel NewsAsia, calling the students "very helpful".



She was "shaken" by the incident and her blood pressure has "spiked", said Ms Sim, who only found out about the incident when her parents picked her up from work later.

Ms Sim said in her post that the male rider was wearing a full face helmet, a red and black t-shirt and three-quarter length jeans. They have filed a police report, she said.





