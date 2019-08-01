E-scooter shop owner charged with riding PMD on road

SINGAPORE: The owner of an electric scooter store was charged in court on Thursday (Aug 1) with riding an e-scooter on a road.

Samuel Tan Woon Yeow, the 37-year-old proprietor of Synergy Scooters, was charged with one count of riding a personal mobility device (PMD) down Lim Chu Kang Road towards Jalan Bahar past midnight on Jul 6.

It is an offence to ride a PMD on a road, with various exceptions.



The court heard that Tan was spotted riding his device "at a very high speed" by a traffic police officer patrolling on his motorcycle.

Tan was stopped by the police and his e-scooter was found to weigh 48.28kg, more than double the allowed weight.

The case is also being investigated by the traffic police, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) prosecutor, and Tan may receive additional charges.

"The LTA takes a serious stance on personal mobility device users who do not abide by the law and hence endanger not only themselves, but also fellow road users," said the prosecutor.

Tan faces a maximum jail term of three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.