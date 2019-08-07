E-sports player granted deferment but not for Overwatch tournament: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: E-sports athlete Figo Chua will play in an international tournament after being granted deferment from National Service (NS), but the deferment was not specifically for the tournament, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) clarified on Wednesday (Aug 7).

"The basis for Mr Figo 'Azalea' Chua’s deferment from full-time NS was not for participation in the Overwatch World Cup, as reported," the ministry said in a statement to CNA.

Media articles have said that Chua, 18, was given a deferment to take part in the Overwatch World Cup 2019, which is taking place in November. He was due to enlist on Aug 14, according to a post on the Overwatch Singapore Facebook page.

Chua was in fact granted deferment to enrol for a NITEC course in January 2020, MINDEF said.



A post on Overwatch Singapore's Facebook page clarifying the terms of Chua's deferment from NS.

"Under current policy, deferment from full-time NS is generally granted to enlistees to pursue educational qualifications up to ‘A’ Levels, polytechnic diploma or their equivalent, including the NITEC," the statement said.



Overwatch Singapore also clarified on its Facebook page on Tuesday, a day after its initial announcement, that the deferment was not to take part in the e-sports competition but for "tertiary education".

But the post also stated: "The Overwatch World Cup was likely a factor in CMPB's decision to be lenient in allowing him to defer with less than three weeks remaining, but it was not the sole reason."