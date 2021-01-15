E-sports tournament in Singapore to go ahead after 3 Brazil participants test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: E-sports tournament M2 World Championship will proceed as scheduled on Jan 18 even though three participants from Brazil tested positive for COVID-19, the event's organiser MOONTON said on Friday (Jan 15).

One participant was confirmed as an imported COVID-19 case in the Ministry of Health's update on Wednesday, while the other two infections were reported on Thursday.

All three tested positive after a swab at the end of their 14-day stay-home notice, said MOONTON in response to CNA's queries.

"They had each taken a COVID-19 PCR test and tested negative before departure for Singapore," MOONTON said in its statement.

Their close contacts have been identified and are currently serving their quarantine in a dedicated facility, it added.



"As part of the protocols for foreign athletes and crew taking part in this event, all overseas-based participants were required to be tested before they depart their country," said the organiser, adding that they were also placed on a 14-day stay-home notice and tested towards the end of their notice period.



Those with a negative test result are allowed to participate in the event taking place at Shangri-La Hotel, said MOONTON.



"Public health and safety remain our top priority. These cases were detected through the screening protocols and stringent measures that were put in place to safeguard the health of our local community as well as the event participants," MOONTON added.

Other than Brazil, teams from Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Russia and Singapore are slated to participate in the tournament centred on the game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.



