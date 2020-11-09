14 people convicted of selling e-vaporisers, accessories; more than S$250,000 in fines handed out

SINGAPORE: Thirteen people have been fined S$255,500 and one man put on probation for selling electronic vaporisers and related accessories in Singapore, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Monday (Nov 9).

More than S$50,000 worth of e-vaporisers and related accessories were seized from the sellers, said HSA in a press release. These were purchased from overseas suppliers and sold illegally on various local social media and e-commerce platforms.



HSA added that the cases were detected through its "cyber-surveillance and enforcement activities", targeted at deterring the illegal import and sale of e-vaporisers and related accessories in Singapore.



The offenders, aged 20 to 43, were convicted in court between June and August.

They were each fined between S$5,500 and S$47,500 with the exception of the youngest among them.

The 20-year-old man was sentenced to 15 months of supervised probation. He has to perform 60 hours of community service while staying indoors from 10pm to 6am.

Since 2018, HSA has prosecuted 35 people for selling e-vaporisers and related accessories, with the stiffest penalty given amounting to S$99,000 in 2019.

The agency said it will take "strong enforcement actions" against those convicted of selling e-vaporisers and related accessories.



A fine of up to S$10,000 or up to six months' imprisonment may be given for a first-time offender. The punishment may double for a second or subsequent offence.

It is also an offence to possess, purchase or use e-vaporisers and related accessories. The penalty is a fine of up to S$2.000.

More information on the prohibition of e-vaporisers in Singapore can be found on the HSA website.

