Thousands of e-vaporisers confiscated in 2 smuggling attempts

SINGAPORE: Thousands of e-vaporisers were confiscated after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled two smuggling attempts in one day.

On Oct 16, officers at Tuas Checkpoint conducted checks after noticing anomalies in the X-ray images of a toolbox compartment underneath a Malaysia-registered lorry. More than 5,000 e-vaporisers and related paraphernalia wrapped in black trash bags were found.

On the same day at Changi Airfreight Centre, ICA officers discovered 1,000 e-vaporisers and 24,400 refill pods inside cargo consignments declared as “bags and clothes” and “clothes and toys”.



E-vaporisers found inside cargo consignments at Changi Airfreight Centre. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

Both cases were referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.



ICA said such methods of concealment are a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by others to smuggle security items into Singapore.

“The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, goods and vehicles so as to safeguard Singapore’s security,” it added.