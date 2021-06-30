Nationwide e-waste management system to start on Jul 1

SINGAPORE: Recycling electrical and electronic waste (e-waste) will be more convenient for consumers, with a nationwide e-waste management system set to start on Thursday (Jul 1), said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday.

Under the new system, certain types of e-waste items will be regulated. Regulated products include information and communications technology (ICT) equipment, large appliances, light bulbs and tubes, and batteries.

These have been regulated due to their potential environmental impact, waste generation volumes, as well as their widespread use, said NEA.

Members of the public will be able to recycle such items through "multiple collection avenues", such as more than 300 e-waste recycling bins at public locations.

There will also be quarterly collection drives at residential estates and bulky item disposal services provided by town councils for large household appliances. Over-the-counter collection services will also be provided by some retailers, among other collection avenues.



NEA's licensed operator will collect the e-waste from these avenues and channel it to licensed e-waste recyclers. These e-waste recyclers will ensure that all data stored on data-containing devices are permanently erased or destroyed before the device is prepared for reuse or recycled, added the agency.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Dr Amy Khor tries out the e-waste recycling bin a Harvey Norman outlet. (Photo: Vanessa Lim)

The new system comes after NEA's industry consultation since 2015 to "co-develop a regulated e-waste management system for Singapore", said the agency.

The management system is based on the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) approach, where producers are responsible for managing the end-of-life disposal of electrical and electronic products that they supply to the Singapore market.

Producers who supply regulated electronic and electrical products to consumers in quantities that exceed the prescribed supply thresholds are required to join the Producer Responsibility Scheme (PRS).

NEA has licensed ALBA E-Waste Smart to operate the scheme to perform the collection and proper treatment of regulated e-waste.



"Producers that supply regulated products for industrial and commercial use will collect end-of-life products from their clients at no additional charge, and send the products for proper treatment and recycling," said NEA.

E-waste is one of the priority waste streams identified under Singapore’s Zero Waste Masterplan, added the agency.



"The e-waste management system ensures that e-waste is properly treated in order to protect the environment and public health, while valuable resources are recovered," said NEA in a media release.

"The system is part of the circular economy approach that Singapore is adopting in our move towards being a zero waste nation."

A soft launch of the e-waste recycling bins, which began on Jun 4, saw a “promising” response, said NEA.

As of Jun 29, nearly one tonne of e-waste, comprising mainly printers, mobile phones, light bulbs and personal computers, had been collected at e-waste recycling bins installed at nine selected Dairy Farm Group and Harvey Norman outlets.

NEA said more bins will be put up in publicly accessible areas such as shopping malls, community centres and supermarkets.

