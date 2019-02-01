East Coast electoral division altered to include Pedra Branca

SINGAPORE: The electoral division of East Coast will be altered to include the island of Pedra Branca.

This is according to a notification made on Friday (Feb 1) by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, under Section 8 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, published in the Government Gazette.



The East Coast electoral division already includes Tampines, Simei, Bedok, Upper Changi Road and several of Singapore's other offshore islands such as Coney Island, Pulau Ubin and Pulau Tekong.



In a press release, the Elections Department said that the Registers of Electors will be open for public inspection for two weeks towards the end of February.



Any person who satisfies the following qualifying criteria as of Feb 1 – the cut-off date for the Registers of Electors – will have his name included in the Register of Electors for an electoral division:

- Is a citizen of Singapore (holder of pink NRIC);

- Is not less than 21 years of age;

- Is not disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law;

- (i) has a Singapore residential address on his NRIC;

or (ii) if he is residing overseas, and has changed his NRIC address to an overseas address, has a contact address in Singapore registered with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for voting purpose (also known as a local contact address).

