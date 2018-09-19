East-West Line delay: SMRT explains plan to fix fault while keeping trains moving

SINGAPORE: Engineers started fixing the track point fault that caused delays along the East-West Line (EWL) on Wednesday morning (Sep 19) only after the peak travel period ended, said SMRT.

This was so that train services could continue running, albeit at a slower speed, the transport operator explained.

“The plan was to keep train services moving during the morning peak with the aim of fixing the fault after the peak period,” said SMRT in an update.

“This would allow EWL commuters to travel from Jurong East towards the city, and commuters to travel from the city to the interchange station at Jurong East.”

Commuters at Jurong East MRT station affected by delays due to a track fault at Clementi. (PHOTO: Arul)

Giving a timeline of events, SMRT said the fault was detected at 7am between Jurong East and Clementi MRT stations, which are consecutive stations on the EWL.

“After the fault was detected, train services between both stations were stopped for about 30 minutes to allow our staff to go onto the track to check a faulty point machine, which is used to control train movements at rail junctions when trains move from one track to another.

“Our staff inspected the point machine and assessed that train operations could continue but at a slower speed,” said SMRT.

Train services resumed at about 7.40am and as a precaution, trains travelled at a reduced speed while passing the track point.

After the morning peak period, engineers went down to the track in between service and fixed the point machine at 1.20pm, said SMRT.

“This arrangement required EWL trains at Jurong East and Clementi to halt temporarily for up to five minutes every time the engineering staff went on track to carry out repair work. The team accessed the track six times,” it explained.

SMRT engineering staff working to rectify the faulty point machine near Clementi MRT station. (Photo: SMRT)

Large crowds were seen at the affected MRT stations during the morning rush hour, with commuters told to expect delays of 40 minutes at one point.

SMRT said that while the fault was being fixed, efforts were made to ease the congestion. Four trains were sent to pick up commuters travelling towards the city from Jurong East and another two trains to Clementi to serve those travelling towards the city.

It added that more of its employees were deployed to manage the peak hour crowds at EWL stations.

“We apologise to everyone affected by this morning’s disruptions," said SMRT.