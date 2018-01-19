All East-West Line stations to have shorter weekend operational hours in March

SINGAPORE: Operating hours at all 35 stations along the East-West Line (EWL) will be shortened on every weekend in March as maintenance and renewal works on the rail line continue, SMRT said on Friday (Jan 19).

The shorter operational hours will allow multiple teams to carry out maintenance and rail renewal works concurrently, the transport operator said.

"This will also accelerate the implementation of the Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) system on the EWL by June 2018," it added.



In addition to shorter operational hours on weekends, the early closure and late opening arrangements will include Mar 12 (Monday) and Mar 14 (Wednesday) during the week-long school holiday.



On top of that, the shorter operational hours for 10 stations along the EWL on weekends in January will continue until the first weekend in February.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Four shuttle bus services will continue operations in February when train services end earlier or start later than usual, SMRT said.

LONGER TRAIN INTERVALS ON NSL

On the North-South Line (NSL), train services between Orchard and Marina South Pier MRT stations will continue to operate at longer intervals of 10 to 15 minutes after 11pm on Feb 2 (Friday) and Feb 3 (Saturday), and before 7am on Feb 3 (Saturday) and Feb 4 (Sunday).

From Feb 2 to 4, there will also be no train service between City Hall and Raffles Place MRT stations on the NSL. Commuters travelling between these stations will have to use the EWL.