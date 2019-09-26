7 East-West Line MRT stations to close early from October to December

SINGAPORE: Seven MRT stations on the East-West Line (EWL) will close early on selected days between October and December to facilitate maintenance works and power supply system renewal, SMRT said on Thursday (Sep 26).

Clementi, Dover, Buona Vista, Commonwealth, Queenstown, Redhill and Tiong Bahru stations will close at about 11pm on selected Fridays and Saturdays from Oct 11 to Nov 23.

From Dec 6 to Dec 14, three stations, namely Simei, Tampines and Pasir Ris, will close at about 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

“The additional engineering hours will be used to carry out the installation of 22kV power cables as part of the power supply system renewal works,” SMRT said in a media release.

During the early closures, shuttle buses will ferry commuters travelling between the affected stations. The buses will serve designated bus stops near the affected MRT stations, SMRT said.

"The timing of the last trains departing from each station during the planned early closures will vary," the transport operator said.



Commuters should check train departure times at affected stations, SMRT said, warning that more travel time will be needed between the affected MRT stations if commuters are using the shuttle bus services.

