Selected East-West Line MRT stations to close on Sundays for cable replacement works

SINGAPORE: A few stations along the East-West Line will close on Sundays from Mar 7 to May 16 for cable replacement works on the Tuas West Extension of the line.



The closures affect six stations from Pioneer to Tuas Link on all Sundays in March as well as on Apr 4 and 11.

Four stations from Gul Circle to Tuas Link will be closed on Apr 18 and 25, as well as on May 2, 9 and 16.



Train services will operate as usual on the following Monday, SMRT said in a media release on Tuesday (Mar 2).



East-West Line station closures. (Image: SMRT)

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in October last year that its main contractor will replace 150km of power cables and more than 100 circuit breaker components along the Tuas West Extension, after some faulty parts led to a major disruption of train services on Oct 14.



More than 120,000 commuters along the North-South, East-West and Circle lines were affected by the evening peak-hour disruption which LTA said was caused by the "occurrence of concurrent faults", starting with a faulty power cable on the Tuas West Extension.



All circuit breaker trip coils along the Tuas West Extension have since been replaced.

In announcing the new closures, SMRT said: "The full Sunday closures will provide more engineering hours and accelerate the cable replacement works, which are expected to be completed by end-2021."

Shuttle bus Service 3 will be available during the full Sunday closures for commuters travelling along the affected sectors. The buses will serve designated bus stops near the affected MRT stations.



Shuttle bus service details. (Image: SMRT)

"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys ahead of time and to cater for additional travel time when travelling during the affected periods," said SMRT.



Updates on changes in train operation hours and alternative transport arrangements can be found on SMRT Trains’ website as well as through SMRT’s Facebook page, Twitter feed and the SMRTConnect app.

