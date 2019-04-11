32 arrested over scams that cost victims more than S$1.5 million

SINGAPORE: Thirty-two suspects have been arrested over 39 cases of e-commerce scams and commercial-related offences, in which victims have lost more than S$1.5 million, police said on Thursday (Apr 11).

The suspects comprised 22 men and 10 women aged between 17 and 56.

Advertisement

They were arrested following an operation conducted by the Clementi Police Division from Apr 8 to Apr 10, according to a news release.

Of the suspects, 26 are believed to have allowed their bank accounts to be used by criminals to facilitate scams, including loan and impersonation scams as well as those related to the online sale of concert tickets and electronic products.

Five are being investigated for cheating and the remaining suspect for criminal breach of trust.

“The police take a serious view against any person involved in scams and frauds, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” said Assistant Commissioner Jarrod Pereira from the Clementi Police Division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those found guilty of cheating could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. Those found guilty of money laundering could be jailed for up 10 years, fined up to S$500,000 or both.

Criminal breach of trust is punishable by up to seven years’ jail and a fine.

