Truck driver trapped after crashing into tree along ECP

SINGAPORE: A tipper truck driver was trapped after he crashed into a tree along East Coast Parkway (ECP) in the early hours of Friday (Feb 23).

The accident took place at around 6am along the ECP towards Changi Airport near the Tanjong Katong exit, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The accident resulted in traffic congestion along the ECP during morning peak hour. (Photo: SCDF)

The 43-year-old driver was trapped in his seat and had to be rescued by the SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team using hydraulic tools.



He was conscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital, the police said.



SCDF officers rescuing a man who was trapped after the tipper truck he was driving crashed into a tree. (Photo: SCDF)

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) first tweeted about the accident at around 6.10am, and advised motorists to avoid the fourth lane of the affected stretch of the expressway. It later advised motorists to avoid the second and third lanes as well.

The accident caused traffic congestion along the expressway during the morning peak hour, with the tailback stretching to the Fort Road exit, LTA said.

Police investigations are ongoing.