Eddie Teo to retire as chairman of the Public Service Commission on Jul 31

SINGAPORE: Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Eddie Teo will retire on Jul 31, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday (Jul 13).

Mr Teo assumed his role as PSC chairman on Aug 1, 2008 and has spent nearly 50 years in public service. He will be replaced by Mr Lee Tzu Yang, the current deputy chairman of PSC, on Aug 1.

Advertisement

Mr Lee has been PSC's deputy chairman since May 2 and is a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers and the Legal Service Commission of Singapore. He also chairs the board of The Esplanade Company Limited and the Singapore University of Technology.

Mr Teo is also the chairman of several other organisations like the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony and the Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship Fund. In 2011 and 2017, Mr Teo chaired the Presidential Elections Committee.

The PSC selects and develops scholarship holders, appoints senior management, and maintains discipline in the Singapore Public Service.



Among his contributions as PSC's chairman, Mr Teo pushed for greater diversity in the public service leadership, and awarded scholarships to more recipients from different backgrounds and schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a letter, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked Mr Teo for his "dedicated service" and "sterling contributions" to the public service. Mr Lee identified the key areas that Mr Teo contributed to, including his push for diversity.

"You have been a firm believer in diversity as a source of strength for the public service. You sought out and brought on board new commission members from different backgrounds and professions, including business, academia, social work, medicine and law, among whom were also three female members," said Mr Lee.

"Your able leadership of the commission has contributed to the Singapore Public Service's continued high international standing. It has been my privilege to work closely with you over more than three decades.

"I wish to thank you personally for the half century you have devoted to public service, in particular as Chairman, PSC since 2008."

