Education centre director charged with failing to wear a mask inside school

SINGAPORE: A director of a tuition and enrichment company was charged in court on Wednesday (Jun 30) with failing to wear a mask inside an education centre.

Kwang Geok Ming, 56, was given one charge of failing to wear a mask over his nose and mouth without reasonable excuse at about 6.20pm on Oct 21, 2020.

The alleged offence took place at Newcastle Education Centre in Wisteria Mall in Yishun, according to the charge sheet.

Kwang told the court that he is disputing the charge and will not be engaging counsel. He said he is running a "commercial school" and the school was "renovated" at the time of the offence.

He said that the office in the school was just renovated and he was alone at the material time. He added that he would write to the prosecution to state his position, and the prosecutor said he would follow up on this.

The judge adjourned the case for a further mention next month.

If convicted of failing to wear a mask without reasonable excuse, Kwang can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Kwang is listed as the managing director of the Newcastle Education Group on the education centre's website, and is also cited in a principal's message.

The website states that the Newcastle Learning Hub was established in 2000, is registered with the Ministry of Education and has branches across Singapore. The website also states that the schools provide tuition and enrichment programmes for primary, secondary and tertiary students.