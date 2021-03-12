Singapore recalls eggs from Malaysian farm due to Salmonella bacteria

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed several importers to recall eggs from Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm Jeram in Malaysia, after detecting the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in the eggs.

Salmonella Enteritidis may cause foodborne illness if food is consumed raw or undercooked.



"The farm is also suspended and SFA will lift the suspension only when the farm has rectified the SE contamination issue," said the agency in a media release on Friday (Mar 12).



The affected eggs have the farm code "CES008" stamped on their shells.

The list of importers are Ang Seng Eggs Supplier, Dasoon Pte Ltd, Heng Guan Food Industrial and Lam Leng Trading Co.



Those who have purchased the affected eggs are advised to cook them thoroughly before consumption.

Those who have eaten the eggs and are unwell should seek medical attention, said SFA.

EGGS SAFE TO CONSUME IF COOKED THOROUGHLY

Salmonella Enteritidis can be present inside the egg, as well as on the eggshell.

"As SE can be destroyed by heat, eggs are safe to consume if they are cooked thoroughly," said SFA.

The bacteria can survive in raw and undercooked eggs and may cause foodborne illness. Symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

While SE infection typically subsides within a week in most people, it can cause serious infection in vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems, said SFA.

To reduce the risk of infection, consumers should ensure that eggs are cooked thoroughly until the egg white and yolk are solid, and practise proper hygiene to prevent cross-contamination with other food.

