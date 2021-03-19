Singapore recalls eggs from another Malaysian farm due to Salmonella bacteria

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed several importers to recall eggs from Linggi Agriculture in Malaysia, after detecting the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in the product.

This is the second time in a week that SFA has recalled eggs from a Malaysian farm due to Salmonella Enteritidis contamination.

On Mar 12, a recall was announced for eggs from Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm Jeram. Malaysian authorities have since launched an investigation into the company.

In a media release on Friday (Mar 19), SFA said the Linggi Agriculture farm has been suspended and that the suspension will be lifted only when it has rectified the Salmonella Enteritidis contamination issue.

The affected eggs have the code "CEM014" stamped on their shells.

The eggs affected by Salmonella Enteritidis have "CES008" stamped on their shells. (Photo: SFA)

The importers are An Hong Egg Supplies, Chuan Huat Poultry Farm Pte Ltd, Dasoon Pte Ltd and FE Supply Pte Ltd.

Those who have purchased the affected eggs are advised to cook them thoroughly before consumption.

Those who have eaten the eggs and are unwell should seek medical attention, said SFA.

EGGS SAFE TO CONSUME IF COOKED THOROUGHLY

Salmonella Enteritidis can be present inside the egg, as well as on the eggshell.

"As SE can be destroyed by heat, eggs are safe to consume if they are cooked thoroughly," said SFA.

The bacteria can survive in raw and undercooked eggs and may cause foodborne illness. Symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

While SE infection typically subsides within a week in most people, it can cause serious infection in vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems, said SFA.

To reduce the risk of infection, consumers should ensure that eggs are cooked thoroughly until the egg white and yolk are solid, and practise proper hygiene to prevent cross-contamination with other food.