8 people arrested for rioting after fight at Boat Quay club

SINGAPORE: Five men and three women aged have been arrested for rioting after a fight in a club at Boat Quay over the weekend.

In a news release, the police said they were alerted at about 12.50am on Sunday to a case where a group of eight people were allegedly attacked by another group in a club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victims suffered minor injuries. One of them, a 40-year-old man, was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Officers from Central Police Division established the identities of the assailants and arrested them the next day. Those arrested are aged between 22 and 27 years old.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the eight victims are unknown to the assailants and they had purportedly attacked the victims due to a dispute," said the police.

Investigations are ongoing, they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone found guilty of rioting may be jailed for up to seven years and caned.