Change in security team at Eight Riversuites condo 'unrelated' to Ramesh Erramalli incident

SINGAPORE: The security team at Eight Riversuites condominium - which was in the spotlight this week after a resident verbally abused a security officer - has been replaced, although the change has nothing to do with the altercation, said the Security Association Singapore (SAS) on Friday (Nov 1).

“SAS understands that the contract had been terminated prior to the incident and that it is unrelated to the incident,” its executive director Ikhsan Suri told CNA.

The services of KH Security were terminated one month ago with notice following complaints from residents, TODAY reported earlier on Friday. A team from Alpine Security started at the condominium on Thursday.

When CNA contacted Alpine Security, a staff member who declined to be named confirmed that the company was the new agency for Eight Riversuites condominium.

An employee at KH Security also confirmed that its services had been terminated.

TODAY said in its report that complaints about non-compliance began surfacing about two months after KH Security's team started at the condominium in February.

Some residents had also expressed concern about the physical health of the security officers.

“The condominium has many stairs and it is a very big estate. The previous team of guards were all quite elderly, so we were concerned that they would not be able to climb stairs or move about,” one resident was cited as saying in the TODAY report.

According to TODAY, some residents found out about the change in the security team through the condominium's private Facebook group. “Did the MCST (Management Corporation Strata Title) just sack the security company? Saw a new batch of security officers this morning?” one post read.

The post drew multiple comments from other residents, who said they had noticed a new team of security officers.



Eight Riversuites condominium has been in the spotlight since a video of 44-year-old Ramesh Erramalli verbally abusing a security officer over a parking dispute went viral.

In the video uploaded over the Deepavali weekend, Mr Erramalli is heard hurling vulgarities at the security officer over a condominium rule requiring guests to pay S$10 for parking after 11pm.

A police report has since been lodged against Mr Erramalli for “an offence of intentionally causing harassment to a security officer”.

Mr Erramalli on Wednesday apologised to the security officer in the video, Mr Steven Heng, "many times" during an hour-long meeting, Association of Certified Security Agencies (ACSA).

Mr Erramalli was “very remorseful”, and Mr Heng has forgiven him wholeheartedly, ACSA said.