Resident Ramesh Erramalli given stern warning for harassing Eight Riversuites security guard

SINGAPORE: A resident at Eight Riversuites condominium who "intentionally caused harassment" to a security officer has been given a stern warning, the police said in a statement on Friday (Jan 17).

Ramesh Erramalli, 44, was caught on video verbally abusing security officer Steven Heng over a parking dispute in October last year.

The police said they were investigating the incident shortly after the video went viral on social media.



In their statement on Friday, the police said that they had administered a stern warning to Mr Erramalli in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers.

In addition, the police have also taken action against four men for their harassment of Mr Erramalli.

"Mr Erramalli had also received harassing and threatening messages from unknown parties following the incident," said the police.

"Although Mr Erramalli had expressed his wish to police not to pursue the matter, the police had nevertheless initiated investigations into this, as a few of the messages threatened Mr Erramalli and his family with death and violence (even rape)."

Two men, aged 41 and 47, were given stern warnings for "causing intentional harassment" to Mr Erramalli.

Two other men, aged 19 and 56, were handed 12-month conditional warnings after threatening Mr Erramalli and his family with death and violence.

The incident was sparked by a parking dispute, with Mr Erramalli heard hurling vulgarities at the security officer over a condominium rule that requires guests to pay S$10 for parking after 11pm.

He subsequently apologised to Mr Heng during an hour-long meeting, with the Association of Certified Security Agencies saying he was "very remorseful" and that the security officer had forgiven him.