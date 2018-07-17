Eight women arrested during raid on unlicensed massage parlour

SINGAPORE: Eight women were arrested on Monday (Jul 16) during a police enforcement operation against unlicensed massage establishments along South Bridge Road.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 35, allegedly offered sexual services at one unlicensed outlet, said the police in a news release on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Three of the suspects were also arrested for working without a work permit under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.



Employees of an unlicensed massage outlet were allegedly offering sexual services. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

If convicted of running an unlicensed massage establishment, first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to two years' jail or both.

Repeat offenders face a maximum fine of S$20,000, up to five years’ jail or both.



Advertisement

Advertisement

These penalties come under the new Massage Establishments Act which was passed last November, increasing the fines by tenfold and introducing jail terms for the offence to serve as a stronger deterrent.

The police said they will also take action against landlords who knowingly lease their property to unlicensed massage establishment operators.